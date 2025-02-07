Granef Logo

Digital Forensics
digital-forensics
graph
network-analysis
zeek
docker
visualization
traffic-analysis
network-security
forensic-analysis
Granef is a toolkit for network forensics that implements graph-based analysis of network traffic data. The toolkit processes network traffic captures and stores them in a Dgraph database for analysis through a web interface. Key components include: - Docker container modules for data processing - Transformation of Zeek logs from PCAP files into RDF triples - Support for MISP threat sharing data and NetFlow traffic analysis - Interactive web interface for exploratory data analysis - Database schema based on Zeek log format - Predefined queries and visualizations for network traffic analysis The system architecture consists of: - Extraction modules for processing input data - Transformation modules for data conversion - Data handling module with graph database - API module for querying - Web interface for analysis and visualization

