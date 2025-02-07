Granef is a toolkit for network forensics that implements graph-based analysis of network traffic data. The toolkit processes network traffic captures and stores them in a Dgraph database for analysis through a web interface. Key components include: - Docker container modules for data processing - Transformation of Zeek logs from PCAP files into RDF triples - Support for MISP threat sharing data and NetFlow traffic analysis - Interactive web interface for exploratory data analysis - Database schema based on Zeek log format - Predefined queries and visualizations for network traffic analysis The system architecture consists of: - Extraction modules for processing input data - Transformation modules for data conversion - Data handling module with graph database - API module for querying - Web interface for analysis and visualization
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
An extensible network forensic analysis framework with deep packet analysis and plugin support.
An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.
Universal hexadecimal editor for computer forensics, data recovery, and IT security.
A forensic tool to find hidden processes and TCP/UDP ports by rootkits or other hidden techniques.
Toolkit for performing acquisitions on iOS devices with logical and filesystem acquisition support.
MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.
A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.