A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
A collection of YARA rules for public use. Built from information in intelligence profiles, dossiers and file work. This collection of YARA rules is designed to help identify and detect various types of malware and threats. It is intended for use by security professionals and researchers to aid in the detection and analysis of malware and other types of threats.
A library for running basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform.
Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples.
A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.
UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.
An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more.