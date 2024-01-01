Untitled Goose Tool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Untitled Goose Tool is a robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool that adds novel authentication and data gathering methods in order to run a full investigation against a customer’s Azure Active Directory (AzureAD), Azure, and M365 environments. It gathers additional telemetry from Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE) and Defender for Internet of Things (D4IoT). This tool assists incident response teams by exporting cloud artifacts after an incident for environments that aren't ingesting logs into a Security Information and Events Management (SIEM) or other long term solution for logs.