Python wrapper for Android APK decompilation with various converter and decompiler options.
Cuckoo Sandbox is the leading open source automated malware analysis system. It allows users to analyze suspicious files by executing them in an isolated environment and providing detailed results within seconds. The tool is currently undergoing a full rewrite and is not recommended for production use in its development version.
A tool that extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.
Powerful debugging tool with extensive features and extensions for memory dump analysis and crash dump analysis.
OCyara performs OCR on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules, supporting Debian-based Linux distros.
YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats
A library of PHP unserialize() payloads and a tool to generate them.