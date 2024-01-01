Timesketch 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Timesketch is an open-source tool for collaborative forensic timeline analysis. Using sketches you and your collaborators can easily organize your timelines and analyze them all at the same time. Add meaning to your raw data with rich annotations, comments, tags and stars. Using Timesketch: * Installation * Adding timelines * Upload data Community: * Community guide Contributing: * Prerequisites * Developers guide * Obligatory Fine Print