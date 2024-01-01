A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.
Timesketch is an open-source tool for collaborative forensic timeline analysis. Using sketches you and your collaborators can easily organize your timelines and analyze them all at the same time. Add meaning to your raw data with rich annotations, comments, tags and stars. Using Timesketch: * Installation * Adding timelines * Upload data Community: * Community guide Contributing: * Prerequisites * Developers guide * Obligatory Fine Print
A software that collects forensic artifacts on systems for forensic investigations.
RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.
Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.
A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.
Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts.