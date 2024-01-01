IAM
Tools for managing identities, access controls, and secure credential storage.
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Okta Workforce Identity Cloud is an identity and access management platform that provides secure, streamlined access for an organization's workforce across various applications and resources.
Okta Customer Identity Cloud is a CIAM solution that provides secure, customizable identity management for consumer and SaaS applications.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions.
Akamai Account Protector is a cybersecurity tool that prevents account abuse by detecting and mitigating fraudulent activities through user behavior analysis and real-time risk scoring.
Akamai MFA is a cloud-based multi-factor authentication solution using FIDO2 standard to secure workforce logins across various applications through smartphone push notifications.
Akamai Identity Cloud is a CIAM solution that manages customer identities, enhances user experiences, and ensures data protection and regulatory compliance for high-volume consumer brands.
Zoho Vault is a secure password management tool that allows you to store and automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps.
A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.
A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
Identify AWS IAM permissions by brute-forcing API calls.
Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services
