UDcide is a tool that provides an alternative way to deal with Android malware by detecting and removing specific behaviors in the malware rather than deleting the whole binary, enabling possibilities of malware investigation and helping analysts overcome evasion problems during analysis. Additionally, UDcide offers a VScode extension for ease of use.

