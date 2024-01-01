yarAnalyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory. Place some signatures with .yar extension in the 'signatures' folder and then run yarAnalyzer on a certain sample directory like: yarAnalyzer.py -p /sample/path -s /signatures. It will generate two tables as command line output and two CSV files (yaranalyzer_file_stats.csv, yaranalyzer_rule_stats.csv). A new feature is the inventory creation. yarAnalyzer.py --inventory -s /signatures. This will create a CSV file named yara-rule-inventory.csv (default, set with '-o') with information about the initialized rules (Rule File;Rule Name;Description;Reference). Screenshots, Rule Statistics, File Statistics, CSV Output in Excel.