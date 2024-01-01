ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
yarAnalyzer creates statistics on a yara rule set and files in a sample directory. Place some signatures with .yar extension in the 'signatures' folder and then run yarAnalyzer on a certain sample directory like: yarAnalyzer.py -p /sample/path -s /signatures. It will generate two tables as command line output and two CSV files (yaranalyzer_file_stats.csv, yaranalyzer_rule_stats.csv). A new feature is the inventory creation. yarAnalyzer.py --inventory -s /signatures. This will create a CSV file named yara-rule-inventory.csv (default, set with '-o') with information about the initialized rules (Rule File;Rule Name;Description;Reference). Screenshots, Rule Statistics, File Statistics, CSV Output in Excel.
Python APIs for serializing and de-serializing STIX2 JSON content with higher-level APIs for common tasks.
Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.
Repository of Yara Rules created by TjNel.
Malware Patrol offers a range of threat intelligence solutions, including enterprise data feeds, DNS firewall, phishing threat intelligence, and small business protection.
Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.