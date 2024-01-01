Hadoop PCAP library Logo

This project consists of two components: Library Bundles the code used to read PCAPs. Can be used within MapReduce jobs to natively read PCAP files. Implements a Hive Serializer/Deserializer (SerDe) to query PCAPs using SQL like commands. See: https://github.com/RIPE-NCC/hadoop-pcap/tree/master/hadoop-pcap-lib See: https://github.com/RIPE-NCC/hadoop-pcap/tree/master/hadoop-pcap-serde

