Laika BOSS

Laika is an object scanner and intrusion detection system with a scalable, flexible, and highly configurable architecture that extracts child objects, marks flags, and adds metadata for future analysis. It consists of components like the core framework (laika.py), laikad for running as a networked service, and cloudscan for command-line usage.

Network Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisintrusion-detectionsecurity-framework

