Polichombr

Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains.
This tool aims to provide a collaborative malware analysis framework. It features sample storage, semi-automated malware analysis, IDA Pro collaboration, online disassembly, binary matching with the MACHOC fuzzy hash algorithm, Yara matching, and automated hotpoints detection. Additionally, it allows sharing IDA Pro information from the WebUI, taking notes directly from IDA, and provides feature documentation. The tool also offers plugins/tasks for analysis tasks and an engine to automate analysis tasks by identifying points of interest inside the malicious binary.
Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning.
VolatilityBot automates binary extraction and memory analysis, including detecting code injections and strings.
Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests.
ICSREF is a modular framework for automated reverse engineering of industrial control systems binaries
A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.