libsmdev is a library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions, enabling information security professionals to perform forensic analysis and investigation of storage devices effectively. It provides a set of tools to access and analyze storage media devices, and is currently in the alpha stage of development. Status: alpha Licence: LGPLv3+ Planned features: Multi-threading support