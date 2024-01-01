Analyse a forensic target to find and report files found and not found in hashlookup CIRCL public service.
libsmdev is a library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions, enabling information security professionals to perform forensic analysis and investigation of storage devices effectively. It provides a set of tools to access and analyze storage media devices, and is currently in the alpha stage of development. Status: alpha Licence: LGPLv3+ Planned features: Multi-threading support
A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.
A tool for triaging crash files with various output formats and debugging engine options.
A tool for collecting and analyzing screenshots from remote desktop protocols, web applications, and VNC connections.
DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool.
Automated Mac Forensic Triage Collector