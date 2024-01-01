Mac Locations Scraper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Mac Locations Scraper tool allows users to dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS, providing access to cache_encryptedA.db, lockCache_encryptedA.db, cache_encryptedB.db, CoreRoutine.sqlite on iOS, and cache_encryptedA.db, lockCache_encryptedA.db on macOS. It supports output options like KML, CSV, or both, and requires SimpleKML library for KML generation.