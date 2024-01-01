Mac Locations Scraper Logo

The Mac Locations Scraper tool allows users to dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS, providing access to cache_encryptedA.db, lockCache_encryptedA.db, cache_encryptedB.db, CoreRoutine.sqlite on iOS, and cache_encryptedA.db, lockCache_encryptedA.db on macOS. It supports output options like KML, CSV, or both, and requires SimpleKML library for KML generation.

Digital Forensics
Free
blue-teamdigital-forensicsdigital-investigationiosmacos

