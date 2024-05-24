CYGNVS Incident Response Description

CYGNVS Incident Response is an out-of-band command center platform designed to manage the complete lifecycle of cyber incidents. The platform enables IT and security teams to collaborate with business teams and external providers throughout incident preparation, practice, response, and reporting phases. The platform provides access to a library of over 45 prebuilt playbooks that can be customized and imported. Users can assign tasks and workstreams to team members and store documents in a secure, out-of-band repository. Organizations can conduct guided tabletop exercises with stakeholders to practice incident response plans and review results for continuous improvement. During active incidents, the platform operates out-of-band when traditional communication systems are compromised, allowing teams to securely reconnect to their network for data sharing. The system enables step-by-step execution of playbooks and facilitates instant collaboration with business teams and external providers. For regulatory compliance, CYGNVS offers over 70 prebuilt reporting templates covering global jurisdictions including SEC, GDPR, and CCPA. The platform prepopulates report fields based on incident response data and maintains a complete audit trail and chain of custody for compliance verification.