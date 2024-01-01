A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
xxd is a versatile tool that allows you to create a hex dump of a given file or standard input, as well as convert a hex dump back to its original binary form. Additionally, it enables the transmission of binary data in a 'mail-safe' ASCII representation and supports binary file patching.
A framework for orchestrating forensic collection, processing, and data export.
Remote Acquisition Tool
Yara pattern matching tool for forensic investigations with predefined rules for magic headers in files and raw images.
Tool used for dumping memory from Android devices with root access requirement and forensic soundness considerations.
wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.