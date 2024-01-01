xxd Logo

xxd is a versatile tool that allows you to create a hex dump of a given file or standard input, as well as convert a hex dump back to its original binary form. Additionally, it enables the transmission of binary data in a 'mail-safe' ASCII representation and supports binary file patching.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

