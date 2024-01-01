artifactcollector 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The artifactcollector project provides a software that collects forensic artifacts on systems. These artifacts can be used in forensic investigations to understand attacker behavior on compromised computers. Features: * Runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS * Can extract files, directories, registry entries, command and WMI output * Uses configurable and extensible Forensics Artifacts * Creates a forensicstore as structured output * It's open source and free for everyone (including commercial use) Installation: * Download from https://github.com/forensicanalysis/artifactcollector/releases or clone the repository and install using go install . Get artifacts & process forensicstores: * Extract raw artifacts or process collected data using elementary.