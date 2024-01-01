tcpsplit Logo

tcpsplit is a utility that takes a libpcap packet trace and splits it into smaller traces along TCP connection boundaries, allowing the breaking apart of large traces into more manageable subsets without splitting TCP connections. The tool also provides options for classification based on IP addresses and deterministic classification.

