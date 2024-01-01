A Hadoop library for reading and querying PCAP files
PcapPlusPlus is a multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets, providing decoding and forging capabilities for a wide range of network protocols. It offers easy-to-use C++ wrappers for popular packet processing engines like libpcap, WinPcap, Npcap, DPDK, eBPF AF_XDP, and PF_RING.
Tool used to scan a range of IP addresses to identify active hosts and gather information about them.
A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations
A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server.
A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet
Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.