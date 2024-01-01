PcapPlusPlus 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PcapPlusPlus is a multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets, providing decoding and forging capabilities for a wide range of network protocols. It offers easy-to-use C++ wrappers for popular packet processing engines like libpcap, WinPcap, Npcap, DPDK, eBPF AF_XDP, and PF_RING.