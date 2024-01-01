Depix Logo

Depix

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Depix is a tool that recovers passwords from pixelized screenshots. It's a Python script that uses a combination of machine learning and computer vision to recover the password from a pixelized screenshot. It's a powerful tool for security researchers and penetration testers to recover passwords from screenshots.

Malware Analysis
Free
password-recoverymachine-learningsecurity-researchpenetration-testing

ALTERNATIVES