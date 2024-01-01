MFTExtractor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A Parser of Master File Table NTFS file system. Using this tool you can explore $MFT NTFS and its file system attributes. You can selectively extract filesystem information of record or for a range of records. In addition, you can export the contents of files. Exporting files can be achieved either by mounting the evidence and providing its physical drive order and partition number or by using the acquired forensic image (Expert Witness Format), or virtual machine disk format. Examples you can now explore NTFS by providing physical drive number and partition number e.g. -physicaldrive 0 -partition 1 translates to \.\