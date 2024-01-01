MFTExtractor

dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.
A Parser of Master File Table NTFS file system. Using this tool you can explore $MFT NTFS and its file system attributes. You can selectively extract filesystem information of record or for a range of records. In addition, you can export the contents of files. Exporting files can be achieved either by mounting the evidence and providing its physical drive order and partition number or by using the acquired forensic image (Expert Witness Format), or virtual machine disk format. Examples you can now explore NTFS by providing physical drive number and partition number e.g. -physicaldrive 0 -partition 1 translates to \.\
dc3dd is a patch to the GNU dd program, tailored for forensic acquisition with features like hashing and file verification.
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.
WinSearchDBAnalyzer can parse and recover records in Windows.edb, providing detailed insights into various data types.
A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.
Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.
A reliable end-to-end DFIR solution for boosting cyber incident response and forensics capacity.