CIRTKit is a DFIR console built on top of the Viper Framework, aiming to integrate future integrations with tools like Bit9, Palo Alto Networks, EnCase/FTK, and modules for Packet Analysis, Javascript Unpacking/Deobfuscation, Volatility Memory Analysis Framework, Hex Viewer/Editor, Scripting Framework for automation.