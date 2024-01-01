CIRTKit Logo

CIRTKit is a DFIR console built on top of the Viper Framework, aiming to integrate future integrations with tools like Bit9, Palo Alto Networks, EnCase/FTK, and modules for Packet Analysis, Javascript Unpacking/Deobfuscation, Volatility Memory Analysis Framework, Hex Viewer/Editor, Scripting Framework for automation.

