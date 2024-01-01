AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.
CIRTKit is a DFIR console built on top of the Viper Framework, aiming to integrate future integrations with tools like Bit9, Palo Alto Networks, EnCase/FTK, and modules for Packet Analysis, Javascript Unpacking/Deobfuscation, Volatility Memory Analysis Framework, Hex Viewer/Editor, Scripting Framework for automation.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes.
Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.