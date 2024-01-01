uncompyle6 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A native Python cross-version decompiler and fragment decompiler that translates Python bytecode back into equivalent Python source code, accepting bytecodes from Python version 1.0 to version 3.8, including Dropbox's Python 2.5 bytecode and some PyPy bytecodes. It utilizes compiler technology to create a parse tree of the program from the instructions, allowing for a deeper understanding of Python bytecode sections and the ability to deparse just fragments of source code.