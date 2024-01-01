uncompyle6

Abusing the COM Registry Structure: CLSID, LocalServer32, & InprocServer32
A native Python cross-version decompiler and fragment decompiler that translates Python bytecode back into equivalent Python source code, accepting bytecodes from Python version 1.0 to version 3.8, including Dropbox's Python 2.5 bytecode and some PyPy bytecodes. It utilizes compiler technology to create a parse tree of the program from the instructions, allowing for a deeper understanding of Python bytecode sections and the ability to deparse just fragments of source code.
A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to Java bytecode for analyzing Android applications.
A PowerShell module for interacting with VirusTotal to analyze suspicious files and URLs.
Automated Android Malware Analysis tool
A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.
YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats