ocaml-yara by Elastic

A set of OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine, allowing you to integrate YARA scanning capabilities into your OCaml projects. This library provides a simple and easy-to-use interface to the YARA scanning engine, allowing you to write OCaml code that can scan files and detect malware. The library is designed to be easy to use and provides a simple interface to the YARA scanning engine, making it easy to integrate YARA scanning capabilities into your OCaml projects.

