ocaml-yara by Elastic

A script that checks for common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production.
A set of OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine, allowing you to integrate YARA scanning capabilities into your OCaml projects. This library provides a simple and easy-to-use interface to the YARA scanning engine, allowing you to write OCaml code that can scan files and detect malware. The library is designed to be easy to use and provides a simple interface to the YARA scanning engine, making it easy to integrate YARA scanning capabilities into your OCaml projects.
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
A small script to check a list of domains against open redirect vulnerability
Automates SQL injection detection and exploitation
Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.
Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.