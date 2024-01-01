Steghide Logo

Steghide

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in various image and audio files without changing color or sample frequencies, offering features like data compression, encryption, and checksum embedding. It supports JPEG, BMP, WAV, and AU files, and is licensed under the GNU GPL.

Specialized Security
Free
steganographydata-hidingimage-securityfile-securityencryptioncompression

ALTERNATIVES