TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.
The Mac4n6 Group is a collection of resources focused on Mac OS X and iOS forensics, aiming to provide a centralized repository of artifacts in a machine-parsable and human-readable format, allowing easy contribution through a shared spreadsheet.
TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.
Online platform for image steganography analysis
AMExtractor is an Android Memory Extractor tool.
Review of various MFT parsers used in digital forensics for analyzing NTFS file systems.
Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.
DFIR ORC Documentation provides detailed instructions for setting up the build environment and deploying the tool.