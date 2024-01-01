Mac4n6 Group

ALTERNATIVES

testdisk 0 ( 0 ) TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems. Digital Forensics Free file-systemdata-recovery

Diffy (DEPRECATED) 0 ( 0 ) Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances. Digital Forensics Free awscloud-securitydigital-forensicsincident-responseosquery