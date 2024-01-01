Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
The DFIR Report provides in-depth threat intelligence reports and services, including detection rules, mentoring and coaching programs, and case artifacts. The platform offers insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs, helping cybersecurity professionals stay up-to-date with the latest threats and tactics. The reports cover various topics, such as ransomware, phishing campaigns, and exploit analysis, with detailed key takeaways and technical analysis. The website also offers a range of services, including threat feeds, DFIR labs, and merchandise, making it a comprehensive resource for cybersecurity professionals.
Collection of Yara rules for file identification and classification
A parsing tool for Yara Scan Service's JSON output file to help maximize benefits and automate parsing of Yara Scan Service results.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.