Security Operations
Incident Response
Case Management
Security Operations
Dfir
Visualization
Threat Intelligence
Mitre Attack
Python
Open Source
Security Framework
Kanvas is an incident response case management tool with a desktop interface built using Python. It provides a unified workspace for investigators to track and document security incidents without switching between multiple applications. The tool is built on the SOD (Spreadsheet of Doom) framework, allowing all data to remain within a spreadsheet for easy distribution and collaboration. It supports multi-user workflows by enabling files to be stored on local machines or shared drives with file locking to prevent editing conflicts. Key features include: - Attack chain visualization for mapping lateral movement - Incident timeline visualization in chronological order - Threat intelligence lookups for IP addresses, domains, file hashes, and CVEs - Ransomware victim verification to check if an organization's data has been published online - MITRE ATT&CK and D3FEND framework mapping - V.E.R.I.S. reporting capabilities - Knowledge management tools including bookmarks, Windows Event ID reference, and Entra ID reference - Built-in Markdown editor for note-taking and documentation - One-click sanitization of sensitive data like domains, URLs, and IP addresses Kanvas is designed to streamline incident response workflows by consolidating essential investigation tools and references into a single application.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2) Logo
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.

Free
Security Operations
TheHive Project Logo
TheHive Project

Open-source, free, and scalable cyber threat intelligence and security incident response solution with improved performance and new features.

Free
Security Operations
Windows Commands Abused by Attackers Logo
Windows Commands Abused by Attackers

Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment

Free
Security Operations
Stackstorm Logo
Stackstorm

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.

Free
Security Operations
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository Logo
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository

Repository of playbooks, scripts, and templates for automating and orchestrating Security Operations.

Free
Security Operations
Catalyst SOAR Logo
Catalyst SOAR

Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.

Free
Security Operations
FIR (Fast Incident Response) Logo
FIR (Fast Incident Response)

A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.

Free
Security Operations
Fargate IR Proof of Concept Logo
Fargate IR Proof of Concept

A proof of concept for using the SSM Agent in Fargate for incident response

Free
Security Operations

PINNED

Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
PTJunior Logo

PTJunior

An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.

Offensive Security
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security