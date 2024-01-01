DMG2IMG is a tool for converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard image disk files with support for zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compression.
rastrea2r is a cybersecurity tool that helps in the collection and analysis of forensic artifacts on live systems. It is designed to assist in incident response, threat hunting, and digital forensics investigations. The project has moved to a new home at https://github.com/rastrea2r for the latest updates and releases.
Online platform for image steganography analysis
A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files.
A tool that uses graph theory to reveal hidden relationships and attack paths in an Active Directory environment.
A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.
A library and set of tools for accessing and analyzing storage media devices and partitions for forensic analysis and investigation.