rastrea2r 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

rastrea2r is a cybersecurity tool that helps in the collection and analysis of forensic artifacts on live systems. It is designed to assist in incident response, threat hunting, and digital forensics investigations. The project has moved to a new home at https://github.com/rastrea2r for the latest updates and releases.