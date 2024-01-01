BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security.
A small library that allows you to run basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform. This library is designed for you to be able to quickly call functions from a stripped binary. All you need is the file name, the function offset, and the function signature. You can get these by reverse engineering the binary in IDA or Binary Ninja. void *import(char *file, size_t offset) #include "ctf_import.h" int main() { int (* fib)(int); // a.out is a binary with a fibonacci function at offset 0xf00 fib = (int (*)(int)) import("a.out", 0xf00); printf("%d %d %d %d %d\n", fib(1), fib(2), fib(3), fib(4), fib(5)); } To compile: $ gcc example.c ctf_import.c -o example $ ./example > 1 1 2 3 5 Notes: Although the code will run "cross-OS", it will not run cross architecture. Additionally, this does not handle syscalls and anything that interacts with globals.
Fuzzilli is a JavaScript engine fuzzer that helps identify vulnerabilities in JavaScript engines.
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.
A collection of Yara rules for identifying malicious PEs with unique or suspicious PDB paths.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results