Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Redline is a free endpoint security tool that provides host investigative capabilities to users to find signs of malicious activity through memory and file analysis and the development of a threat assessment profile. It allows users to collect, analyze and filter endpoint data and perform IOC analysis and hit review. Additionally, it integrates with FireEye's Endpoint Security (HX) to open triage collections directly for in-depth analysis. Redline runs on Windows only and is subject to the licensing and terms outlined in the freeware app.
CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.
Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.
Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions.
Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.
A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format.