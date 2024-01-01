A cross-platform registry hive editor for forensic analysis with advanced features like hex viewer and reporting engine.
Magnet ACQUIRE is a comprehensive digital forensics tool from Magnet Forensics that enables law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate security teams to lawfully access and extract data from mobile devices and computers, ensuring a streamlined workflow and maintaining the integrity of the evidence.
Open source Python library for NTFS analysis
Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.
Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.
GVfs is a userspace virtual filesystem implementation for GIO with various backends and features.
A library to access and parse Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format.