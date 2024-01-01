XMLStarlet offers a suite of command line utilities for manipulating and querying XML documents.
DumpItForLinux (or DumpItForLinux) is a straightforward tool that creates a compact version using /proc/kcore, compatible with Linux ELF Core format and fully interoperable with gdb, crash, and drgn. It generates output files in an open file format (.tar.zst) for compatibility with popular Linux debugging tools, written in Rust for memory safety and potential future expansion to support remote streaming options.
Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.
A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response.
Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices.
Autopsy is a GUI-based digital forensics platform for analyzing hard drives and smart phones, with a plug-in architecture for custom modules.
Turbinia is an open-source framework for automating the running of common forensic processing tools to help with processing evidence in the Cloud.