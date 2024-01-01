DumpItForLinux 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DumpItForLinux (or DumpItForLinux) is a straightforward tool that creates a compact version using /proc/kcore, compatible with Linux ELF Core format and fully interoperable with gdb, crash, and drgn. It generates output files in an open file format (.tar.zst) for compatibility with popular Linux debugging tools, written in Rust for memory safety and potential future expansion to support remote streaming options.