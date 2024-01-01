WavSteg 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A steganographic coder for WAV files. This C program accepts two command line arguments: the path to a .wav audio file and the path to any other kind of file. The .wav audio file will be overwritten to include the contents of the second file in the LSB portions of each sample in the .wav. Notes: A 300-second .wav file, at 44100 samples per second with 16 bits per sample for each channel (left and right), has 300 * 44100 * 2 * 16 = bits. If a separate file is encoded into each LSB of each channel sample, the max size of the second file is 300 * 44100 * 2 * 1 = bits.