Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
A steganographic coder for WAV files. This C program accepts two command line arguments: the path to a .wav audio file and the path to any other kind of file. The .wav audio file will be overwritten to include the contents of the second file in the LSB portions of each sample in the .wav. Notes: A 300-second .wav file, at 44100 samples per second with 16 bits per sample for each channel (left and right), has 300 * 44100 * 2 * 16 = bits. If a separate file is encoded into each LSB of each channel sample, the max size of the second file is 300 * 44100 * 2 * 1 = bits.
GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.
Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.
Securely wipe files and drives with randomized ASCII dicks.
A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.