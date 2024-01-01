liblnk Logo

liblnk is a library to access the Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format. It provides a way to read and parse LNK files, with planned features including data block support, shell item support, and multi-threading support. The library is currently in alpha status and is licensed under LGPLv3+.

