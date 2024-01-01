Magnet ACQUIRE offers robust data extraction capabilities for digital forensics investigations, supporting a wide range of devices.
liblnk is a library to access the Windows Shortcut File (LNK) format. It provides a way to read and parse LNK files, with planned features including data block support, shell item support, and multi-threading support. The library is currently in alpha status and is licensed under LGPLv3+.
A file search and query tool for ops and security experts.
Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.
A library and tools to access and analyze APFS file systems
Customizable live OS constructor tool for remote forensics and incident response.
CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems.