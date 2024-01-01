A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability
This tool is designed to use Intel's Pin Tool to instrument reverse engineering binaries and count instructions. PinCTF is implemented as a python script wrapping PIN, executing a pin command and reading from PIN's produced inscount.out file. Included in this repo is a script for pulling down Intel's PIN and instructions for building it on Ubuntu 16.04.
A simple Python script to test for a hypothetical JWT vulnerability
A strings statistics calculator for YARA rules to aid malware research.
YARA extension for Visual Studio Code with code completion and snippets
A generator for YARA rules that creates rules from strings found in malware files while removing strings from goodware files.
angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation.
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities