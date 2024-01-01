PinCTF 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool is designed to use Intel's Pin Tool to instrument reverse engineering binaries and count instructions. PinCTF is implemented as a python script wrapping PIN, executing a pin command and reading from PIN's produced inscount.out file. Included in this repo is a script for pulling down Intel's PIN and instructions for building it on Ubuntu 16.04.