dfvfs 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

dfVFS, or Digital Forensics Virtual File System, provides read-only access to file-system objects from various storage media types and file formats. The goal of dfVFS is to provide a generic interface for accessing file-system objects, for which it uses several back-ends that provide the actual implementation of the various storage media types, volume systems and file systems. For more information see: * Project documentation: https://dfvfs.readthedocs.io/en/latest