wxHexEditor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor for Linux, Windows, and MacOS. It is used for editing binary files, disk devices, and logical drives. wxHexEditor features a simple and intuitive user interface, making it easy to navigate and edit hexadecimal data. The tool supports various data manipulation operations, such as insert, delete, copy, paste, fill, and more. Additionally, wxHexEditor provides checksum calculation, file comparison, and data visualization functionalities.