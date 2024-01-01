Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.
Factual Rules Generator is an open source project that generates YARA rules about installed software from a running operating system. The software aims to use a set of rules against collected digital forensic evidences to find installed software efficiently. It can be used to baseline known software from Windows systems and create rules for identifying similar installations on other systems. Dependencies include pefile, psutil, ndjson, python-tlsh, PyInstaller, ssdeep, and additional tools like xxd and curl.
Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.
A PowerShell-based incident response and live forensic data acquisition tool for Windows hosts.
A cybersecurity tool for collecting and analyzing forensic artifacts on live systems.
TestDisk is a free data recovery software that can recover lost partitions and undelete files from various file systems.
A command-line utility for extracting human-readable text from binary files.
A Python-based engine for automatic creation of timelines in digital forensic analysis