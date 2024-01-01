Factual Rules Generator Logo

Factual Rules Generator

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Factual Rules Generator is an open source project that generates YARA rules about installed software from a running operating system. The software aims to use a set of rules against collected digital forensic evidences to find installed software efficiently. It can be used to baseline known software from Windows systems and create rules for identifying similar installations on other systems. Dependencies include pefile, psutil, ndjson, python-tlsh, PyInstaller, ssdeep, and additional tools like xxd and curl.

Digital Forensics
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensicsrule-enginesecurity-audit

ALTERNATIVES