A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities
Stenographer is a full-packet-capture utility designed for buffering packets to disk for intrusion detection and incident response purposes. It offers high-performance NIC-to-disk packet writing, efficient disk management to handle file deletion as disk space fills up, and easy retrieval of specific packet sets. It excels in quickly writing packets to disk at speeds of around 10Gbps on multi-core, multi-disk systems, managing disk usage to store longer durations during traffic lulls, and deleting the oldest packets when reaching disk limits. However, it is not suitable for complex packet processing like TCP stream reassembly, as its focus on speed sacrifices such functionalities. Additionally, reading back large amounts of packets (>1% of packets written) can lead to disk read and write competition issues.
A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities
A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API
A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.
Visualize and analyze network relationships with AfterGlow
Impost is a powerful network security auditing tool with honey pot and packet sniffer capabilities.