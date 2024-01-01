Stenographer Logo

Stenographer

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Stenographer is a full-packet-capture utility designed for buffering packets to disk for intrusion detection and incident response purposes. It offers high-performance NIC-to-disk packet writing, efficient disk management to handle file deletion as disk space fills up, and easy retrieval of specific packet sets. It excels in quickly writing packets to disk at speeds of around 10Gbps on multi-core, multi-disk systems, managing disk usage to store longer durations during traffic lulls, and deleting the oldest packets when reaching disk limits. However, it is not suitable for complex packet processing like TCP stream reassembly, as its focus on speed sacrifices such functionalities. Additionally, reading back large amounts of packets (>1% of packets written) can lead to disk read and write competition issues.

Network Security
Free
packet-captureintrusion-detectionincident-responsenetwork-securitypacket-analysis

ALTERNATIVES

libnids Logo

libnids

0 (0)

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Network Security
Free
linux