Malpedia's YARA-Signator Rules

This repository simplifies access to and synchronization of Malpedia's automatically generated YARA rules by Felix Bilstein using YARA-Signator, released under CC BY-SA 4.0 license. Latest Release: 2023-12-08. Statistics: Samples (all): 13868, Samples (detectable): 5647, Families: 3009. True Positives: 5438, False Positives: 27, True Negatives: 6749, False Negatives: 209. PPV / Precision: 0.995, TPR / Recall: 0.963, F1: 0.979.

