Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.
Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications. It is built on top of the DynamoRIO dynamic binary instrumentation framework and was initially implemented by Derek Bruening. This repository contains a standalone version of drltrace with additional scripts and materials on how to use it for malware analysis.
Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.
A honeypot trap for Symfony2 forms to reduce spam submissions.
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
A source code search engine for searching alphanumeric snippets, signatures, or keywords in web page HTML, JS, and CSS code.