Drltrace 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications. It is built on top of the DynamoRIO dynamic binary instrumentation framework and was initially implemented by Derek Bruening. This repository contains a standalone version of drltrace with additional scripts and materials on how to use it for malware analysis.