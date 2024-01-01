MFT Parsers Review

A script to assist in creating templates for VirtualBox to enhance VM detection evasion.
The Master File Table (MFT) contains the information related to folders and files on an NTFS system. Many forensics tools parse the MFT to display the file and folder structure, making it a valuable resource for Incident Response to quickly review systems for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) by analyzing the MFT file.
Remote Acquisition Tool
Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.
An open source format for storing digital evidence and data, with a C/C++ library for creating, reading, and manipulating AFF4 images.
A shell script for basic forensic collection of various artefacts from UNIX systems.
A modified version of GNU dd with added features like hashing and fast disk wiping.