MFT Parsers Review

The Master File Table (MFT) contains the information related to folders and files on an NTFS system. Many forensics tools parse the MFT to display the file and folder structure, making it a valuable resource for Incident Response to quickly review systems for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) by analyzing the MFT file.