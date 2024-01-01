98 tools and resources
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.
Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.
A project that uses Athena and EventBridge to investigate API activity and notify of actions for incident response and misconfiguration detection.
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.
Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.
Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics
Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.
A GraphQL security testing tool
A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events
Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.
PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.