Darktrace 0 ( 0 ) Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time. Security Operations Commercial cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security

SyntheticSun 0 ( 0 ) A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies. Security Operations Free awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana

Admyral 0 ( 0 ) An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue. Security Operations Free incident-responsecase-managementworkflow-automationalert-handling

sysmon-modular 0 ( 0 ) A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup. Security Operations Free sysmonsysinternalsconfigurationrepository

Hardentools 0 ( 0 ) Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securitywindowssecurity-hardeningsecurity-configuration

Shuffle 0 ( 0 ) Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library. Security Operations Free automationcollaborationintegrationno-code

Stronghold 0 ( 0 ) Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac. Security Operations Free macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging

Ripple 0 ( 0 ) A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events Security Operations Free appsecincident-response

InvalidSign 0 ( 0 ) Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes. Security Operations Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection

Datadog 0 ( 0 ) Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring. Security Operations Free monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity

MozDef 0 ( 0 ) Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers. Security Operations Free incident-responsesecurity-operations

PacBot 0 ( 0 ) PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture. Security Operations Free cloud-securitycompliancesecurity-automationdata-ingestion

IRM-2022 0 ( 0 ) A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices. Security Operations Free incident-responseincident-handlingincident-managementsecurity-incident-response