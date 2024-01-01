Security Operations

aialert-handlingappsecautomationawsbinary-securitycase-managementcloudcloud-securitycloudtrailcollaborationcomplianceconfigurationconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitycybersecuritydata-ingestiondevopsdevsecopsec2file-analysisfirewallforensicsgithubgraphqlhash-calculatorincident-handlingincident-managementincident-responseinfrastructureintegrationkibanalambdalog-managementloggingmachine-learningmacosmalware-detectionmisconfigurationmonitoringnetwork-securityno-codepythonrepositorysecuritysecurity-automationsecurity-configurationsecurity-hardeningsecurity-incident-responsesecurity-operationssecurity-testingsecurity-toolserverlesssiemsoarssmsysinternalssysmonthreat-detectionthreat-intelligencewindowsworkflowworkflow-automation

NEW

Crowdstrike Charlotte AI Logo

Crowdstrike Charlotte AI

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.

Security Operations
Commercial
automationaimachine-learningsecurity-operationsworkflow-automationintegration
Darktrace Logo

Darktrace

0 (0)

Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.

Security Operations
Commercial
cybersecurityaimachine-learningincident-responsethreat-detectionnetwork-security
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge Logo

AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge

0 (0)

A project that uses Athena and EventBridge to investigate API activity and notify of actions for incident response and misconfiguration detection.

Security Operations
Free
cloudtrailincident-responsemisconfigurationsecurity-incident-response
SyntheticSun Logo

SyntheticSun

0 (0)

A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.

Security Operations
Free
awsmachine-learningthreat-intelligencesecurity-automationserverlesskibana
Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation Logo

Mature SIEM Environment for SOAR Implementation

0 (0)

A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.

Security Operations
Free
siemsoar
Admyral Logo

Admyral

0 (0)

An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecase-managementworkflow-automationalert-handling
sysmon-modular Logo

sysmon-modular

0 (0)

A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.

Security Operations
Free
sysmonsysinternalsconfigurationrepository
Hardentools Logo

Hardentools

0 (0)

Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.

Security Operations
Free
appsecbinary-securitywindowssecurity-hardeningsecurity-configuration
GRR Rapid Response Logo

GRR Rapid Response

0 (0)

Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseforensicspython
Shuffle Logo

Shuffle

0 (0)

Shuffle is a platform for automating security workflows with confidence, offering templates, collaboration tools, and a large app library.

Security Operations
Free
automationcollaborationintegrationno-code
Stronghold Logo

Stronghold

0 (0)

Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.

Security Operations
Free
macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging
Shapeshifter Logo

Shapeshifter

0 (0)

A GraphQL security testing tool

Security Operations
Free
graphqlsecurity-testingsecurity-tool
Ripple Logo

Ripple

0 (0)

A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events

Security Operations
Free
appsecincident-response
InvalidSign Logo

InvalidSign

0 (0)

Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.

Security Operations
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection

Datadog

0 (0)

Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.

Security Operations
Free
monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity
MozDef Logo

MozDef

0 (0)

Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsesecurity-operations
PacBot Logo

PacBot

0 (0)

PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.

Security Operations
Free
cloud-securitycompliancesecurity-automationdata-ingestion
AWS Security Architectures Logo

AWS Security Architectures

0 (0)

A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.

Security Operations
Free
awsssmlambdaec2
IRM-2022 Logo

IRM-2022

0 (0)

A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseincident-handlingincident-managementsecurity-incident-response
SIFT Logo

SIFT

0 (0)

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
Shuffle Workflows Logo

Shuffle Workflows

0 (0)

Workflows for Shuffle automation tool with structured categories and customization options.

Security Operations
Free
automationworkflowgithub
