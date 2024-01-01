A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques
SIFT is a metadata repository primarily used for discussions and issue tracking. It includes tools like Cast for installation, SaltStack for executing tasks, Packer for building machine images, and package-scripts for building specific packages. Supported distros include Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal) and 22.04 (Jammy). Cast is the replacement for the SIFT CLI, which is officially deprecated as of March 1, 2023. SIFT can be installed using 'sudo cast install teamdfir/sift-saltstack'. Cloud providers like AWS offer headless AMIs for SIFT, with default user 'sansforensics' and account ID 469658012540.
A public incident response process documentation used at PagerDuty
A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
Tool to disable vulnerable features in Windows and popular applications for enhanced security.
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.