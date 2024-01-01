SIFT 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SIFT is a metadata repository primarily used for discussions and issue tracking. It includes tools like Cast for installation, SaltStack for executing tasks, Packer for building machine images, and package-scripts for building specific packages. Supported distros include Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal) and 22.04 (Jammy). Cast is the replacement for the SIFT CLI, which is officially deprecated as of March 1, 2023. SIFT can be installed using 'sudo cast install teamdfir/sift-saltstack'. Cloud providers like AWS offer headless AMIs for SIFT, with default user 'sansforensics' and account ID 469658012540.