The GNU Binutils are a collection of binary tools including ld, as, gold, addr2line, ar, c++filt, dlltool, elfedit, gprof, gprofng, nlmconv, nm, objcopy, objdump, ranlib, readelf, size, strings, strip, windmc, windres, and libbfd.

