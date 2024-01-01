traceroute-circl 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

traceroute-circl is an extended traceroute tool designed to support CSIRT operators by displaying abuse and contact information for each hop, CIRCL BGP Ranking services, highlighting specific countries, outputting RBL entries, showing Google Maps traceroute, and providing ASN origin information from RIPE RIS and origin.asn.cymru.com sources.