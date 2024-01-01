A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.
traceroute-circl is an extended traceroute tool designed to support CSIRT operators by displaying abuse and contact information for each hop, CIRCL BGP Ranking services, highlighting specific countries, outputting RBL entries, showing Google Maps traceroute, and providing ASN origin information from RIPE RIS and origin.asn.cymru.com sources.
A foundational guide for using deception against computer network adversaries using honeypots to detect adversaries before they accomplish their goals.
A textmode sniffer for tracking tcp streams and capturing data in various modes.
Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool
A library for integrating communication channels with the Cobalt Strike External C2 server.
Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis.
netsniff-ng is a free Linux networking toolkit with zero-copy mechanisms for network development, analysis, and auditing.