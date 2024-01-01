bstrings 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A better strings utility! Command Line Interface bstrings version 1.5.1.0 Author: Eric Zimmerman (saericzimmerman@gmail.com) https://github.com/EricZimmerman/bstrings - If set, look for ASCII strings. Default is true. Use -a false to disable - Chunk size in MB. Valid range is 1 to 1024. Default is 512 - Directory to recursively process. Either this or -f is required - File to search. Either this or -d is required - Minimum string length. Default is 3 - File to save results to - Display list of built-in regular expressions - Quiet mode (Do not show header or total number of hits) - Really Quiet mode (Do not display hits to console. Speeds up processing when using -o) - If set, look for Unicode strings. Default is true. Use -u false to disable - Maximum string length. Default is unlimited - String to look for. When set, only matching strings are returned - Regex to look for. When set, only strings matching the regex are returned - File containing strings to look for. When set, only matching strings are returned - File containing regex patterns to look for. When set, only strings matching regex patterns are returned - Range of characters to search for in 'Code page' stri