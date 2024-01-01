A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.
A better strings utility! Command Line Interface bstrings version 1.5.1.0 Author: Eric Zimmerman (saericzimmerman@gmail.com) https://github.com/EricZimmerman/bstrings - If set, look for ASCII strings. Default is true. Use -a false to disable - Chunk size in MB. Valid range is 1 to 1024. Default is 512 - Directory to recursively process. Either this or -f is required - File to search. Either this or -d is required - Minimum string length. Default is 3 - File to save results to - Display list of built-in regular expressions - Quiet mode (Do not show header or total number of hits) - Really Quiet mode (Do not display hits to console. Speeds up processing when using -o) - If set, look for Unicode strings. Default is true. Use -u false to disable - Maximum string length. Default is unlimited - String to look for. When set, only matching strings are returned - Regex to look for. When set, only strings matching the regex are returned - File containing strings to look for. When set, only matching strings are returned - File containing regex patterns to look for. When set, only strings matching regex patterns are returned - Range of characters to search for in 'Code page' stri
mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.
A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.
Forensics tool for exploring offline Docker filesystems.
Browse and analyze iPhone/iPad backups with detailed file properties and various viewers.
Open source tool for generating YARA rules about installed software from a running OS.