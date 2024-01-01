Capstone Engine 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Capstone is a disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures like ARM, X86, MIPS, and more. It offers a clean and lightweight API, provides details on disassembled instructions, and is implemented in pure C with bindings for various languages. It has native support for popular platforms like Windows, Mac OSX, Linux, and more.