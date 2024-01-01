Capstone Engine

A Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system, providing a detailed report of the scan results.
Capstone is a disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures like ARM, X86, MIPS, and more. It offers a clean and lightweight API, provides details on disassembled instructions, and is implemented in pure C with bindings for various languages. It has native support for popular platforms like Windows, Mac OSX, Linux, and more.
A Python library for automating time-based blind SQL injection attacks
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features
An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering.
A collection of Yara signatures for identifying malware and other threats