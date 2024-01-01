Ipsumdump 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Ipsumdump reads IP packets from the network (using libpcap, or packet sockets on Linux), or from a tcpdump(1) save file, and writes an ASCII summary of the packet data to the standard output. Comments on the first couple lines describe the summary’s contents; for example: !IPSummaryDump 1.3 !creator "ipsumdump -i wvlan0" !host no.lcdf.org !runtime 996022410.322317 (Tue Jul 24 17:53:30 2001) !data ip_src ip_dst 63.250.213.167 192.150.187.106 63.250.213.167 192.150.187.106 // ...