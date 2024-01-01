VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries.
VolatilityBot is an automation tool that eliminates guesswork and manual tasks from the binary extraction phase, automatically extracting executables, fetching new processes created in memory, detecting code injections, strings, IP addresses, and more. It also offers automated analysis of memory dumps using heuristics and YARA/Clam AV Scanners, making it useful for memory analysis at scale.
VxSig is a tool to automatically generate AV byte signatures from similar binaries.
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.
A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.
A Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system, providing a detailed report of the scan results.
Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.