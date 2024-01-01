VolatilityBot Logo

VolatilityBot is an automation tool that eliminates guesswork and manual tasks from the binary extraction phase, automatically extracting executables, fetching new processes created in memory, detecting code injections, strings, IP addresses, and more. It also offers automated analysis of memory dumps using heuristics and YARA/Clam AV Scanners, making it useful for memory analysis at scale.

